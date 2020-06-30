LogicalDOC Launches New Feature – DocuSign Integration Tool with Document Management in the Latest Update
DocuSign Integration with Document Management available in the latest release
The latest DocuSign feature that LogicalDOC has added to Enterprise Document Management System is set to make headways.”CARPI, ITALY, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent development, LogicalDOC released a new feature where DocuSign is integrated with the Document Management System in the latest update. This feature would allow the user to prepare envelopes of contracts in LogicalDOC and distribute them. The DocuSign integration will appear in LogicalDOC as an element in the Tools menu when any folder is selected.
— Marco Meschieri
DocuSign is recognized as a company that facilitates the signing and sending of documents from realistically anywhere and anytime. All signatures that are processed by DocuSign are pliant with the US ESIGN Act, the European Union's eIDAS regulation, including EU Advanced and Qualified Signatures. The advantages of this new feature are that a user can get his or her contracts signed by different individuals, manage all kinds of contracts in the document management system, saving money without having to print and send hard copies of contracts and letters.
The integration of DocuSign with the LogicalDOC Document Management System helps in document handling. With the DocuSign integration tool, the user will be able to modify signature places in LogicalDOC, not only manage signature but also different types of fields, merge multiple files in a single envelope, and lastly updating signed documents in Docu Sign as well as in LogicalDOC.
About LogicalDOC
LogicalDOC is a global software company based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA. LogicalDOC was established in 2006 with an aim to serve with Enterprise Document Management Software. Helping businesses and organizations spanning across a broad range of areas internationally. LogicalDOC assists companies to collaborate on, search, and manage all the documents on which they and their business depend on. LogicalDOC assures its clients with exceptional savings annually with the help of technology.
Stefano Rigoni
LogicalDOC
+39 059 597 0906
email us here