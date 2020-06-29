Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B201999    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Knapp                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28.20 @ 1436 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 north

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 11

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71

WEATHER: Thunder Storms        

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Natausha Smallwood

AGE: 22     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram Pickup truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: total

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/28/20, at approximately 1436 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks along with Hartford Fire responded to single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 91 north in the town of Hartford.  The operator was identified as Natausha Smallwood who sustained non-life threating injuries. Investigation revealed that Smallwood was traveling north on I 91 in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup. After Smallwood passed Exit 11, she failed to navigate a turn in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and then rolled over. At the time of the crash, the roadway was wet and it appears that speed along with the wet road conditions were contributing factors. The vehicle was totaled and Smallwood was transported to DHMC to be evaluated.

 

 

 

 

Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

