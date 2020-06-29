Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B201999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/28.20 @ 1436 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 north
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 11
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71
WEATHER: Thunder Storms
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Natausha Smallwood
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram Pickup truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: total
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/28/20, at approximately 1436 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks along with Hartford Fire responded to single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 91 north in the town of Hartford. The operator was identified as Natausha Smallwood who sustained non-life threating injuries. Investigation revealed that Smallwood was traveling north on I 91 in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup. After Smallwood passed Exit 11, she failed to navigate a turn in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and then rolled over. At the time of the crash, the roadway was wet and it appears that speed along with the wet road conditions were contributing factors. The vehicle was totaled and Smallwood was transported to DHMC to be evaluated.