Rutland Barracks/News Release/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402354
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On June 28, 2020, at approximately 1816 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Sudbury, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 3283 VT RT 30
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Leanne M. Prescott
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Landcruiser
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 28, 2020, at approximately 1816 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle rollover crash near 3195 VT RT 30 in the Town of Sudbury.
Through investigation it was determined that Prescott was driving a Toyota Landcruiser, pulled out of a driveway to travel south on VT Route 30 when she overcorrected driving off the road, into a drainage ditch and subsequently overturning the vehicle which also struck a Green Mountain Power pole. While investigating the crash, Prescott showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Prescott was taken into custody and transported to Castleton Police Department for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Whiting Fire Department, Whiting First Response, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Green Mountain Power.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 10 August, 2020 at 1000