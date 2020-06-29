Rutland Barracks/News Release/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402354

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On June 28, 2020, at approximately 1816 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Sudbury, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 3283 VT RT 30

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leanne M. Prescott

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Landcruiser

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 28, 2020, at approximately 1816 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle rollover crash near 3195 VT RT 30 in the Town of Sudbury.

Through investigation it was determined that Prescott was driving a Toyota Landcruiser, pulled out of a driveway to travel south on VT Route 30 when she overcorrected driving off the road, into a drainage ditch and subsequently overturning the vehicle which also struck a Green Mountain Power pole. While investigating the crash, Prescott showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Prescott was taken into custody and transported to Castleton Police Department for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Whiting Fire Department, Whiting First Response, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Green Mountain Power.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 10 August, 2020 at 1000