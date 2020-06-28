Extraordinary Measures Are Being Taken At The Aesthetic Clinique To Ensure Patient's Safety During COVID Pandemic

Aesthetic Clinique Nurses - Alicia, Sandy, and Nikki wearing TheraMasks External Oral Suction used during lower face injections Dr. Steven F. Weiner showing his Versaflo for safety at The Aesthetic Clinique

Dr. Steven Weiner has gone above and beyond the standard protocols set by aesthetic industry to maximize the safety of his patients and staff.

The Aesthetic Clinique has always placed patient safety as its number one priority.” — Steven F. Weiner, MD

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID 19 pandemic has significantly changed the everyday lives of the entire world. Social distancing, N95 masks, contact tracing, Zoom teleconferencing, Instacart, ventilators, antibody testing are now used in everyday conversations and newscasts. The virus has forced almost every industry to develop new safety protocols.The Aesthetic Clinique has taken several measures to maximize the safety of our patients and staff during this pandemic. The following actions/protocols have been performed:1) All patients are pre-screened prior to entry. This includes temperature testing, measurement of oxygen levels (pulse-ox), and a risk assessment questionnaire.2) All patients will be required to wear a mask of N95 quality. If they don't own one, it will be supplied or a Theramask will be available for purchase.3) Hands will be cleaned with an alcohol based hand sanitizer.4) Only patients being treated will be allowed in the treatment room.5) Until the room is available for the patient, they are asked to wait in their car or outside our facility.6) Mask will be worn throughout the visit, unless asked by staff to remove in order to assess or treat areas covered with the mask.7) External Dental Suctions are used when masks are removed to suction and filter all exhaled air of the patient.8) All staff members will be wearing TheraMasks and shields during close patient encounters.9) Dr. Weiner will be wearing a Versaflo system which completely covers his face and pumps in filtered air.10) Treatment rooms are sanitized between each patient with CaviWipes.11) Treatment rooms are treated with UVC light at least twice a day to kill bacteria and viruses.12) There are UVC light sterilizers placed in all HVAC systems to clean the circulating air (Reme Halo).13) There are plexiglass partitions at the checkout desk and during face to face consultations.14) All patients are encouraged to do their consultations virtually so as to limit the time in the office.15) All staff are wearing scrubs which are cleaned daily and stay within the office (staff changes into them in the office)16) All staff are temperature checked and pulse-ox checked daily.17) Any staff member who is not feeling well is instructed to stay home.These measures will be in effect until the risk of COVID 19 have been eliminated. We thank out patients for their understanding and appreciated their compliance. The Aesthetic Clinique has always placed patient safety as its number one priority. We will have to live with this virus for the next several months at least.

Dr Steven F. Weiner explains the new protocols at The Aesthetic Clinique