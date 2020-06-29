Soft Robotics Board of Directors Announce Two New Leadership Appointments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective July 1, 2020, Jeffrey Beck is appointed as Executive Chairman of Soft Robotics. In this role Jeff will lead overall business, financial, commercial and organizational strategies. Jeff brings over 30 years of technology business leadership experience to Soft Robotics. Beginning as an engineer with Emerson Electric’s Industrial Controls business he went on to lead large automation, power systems and aerospace businesses for Danaher and AMETEK Corporations. Later, Jeff joined iRobot Corporation, where he helped lead a period of rapid growth and widescale adoption of consumer robotics. Jeff commented, “After having served on the Soft Robotics board now for several years, I’m delighted to become more involved in scaling up and commercializing the breakthrough technologies it has developed.”
Effective July 1, 2020, Mark Chiappetta is appointed as COO of Soft Robotics, reporting to the executive chairman. In this role Mark will lead engineering, technology, product management, applications engineering and all other company operational departments. Mark has dedicated over 25 years to building and growing innovative robotics and automation businesses. Most recently, before joining Soft Robotics in 2016, Mark held senior leadership positions at BionX Medical Technologies and iRobot Corporation. Mark said, “The outstanding team at Soft Robotics is solving some of the most challenging problems found in robotic automation today. I’m excited to take on this new leadership role and delighted for the opportunity to work closely with Jeff again.”
Carmichael Roberts of Material Impact commented, “The board is delighted to have Jeff and Mark in these senior leadership roles at Soft Robotics. They have strong track records of commercializing high value technologies into large scale and profitable enterprises and are well suited to lead the business’ next phase.”
The board would like to express it’s most sincere thanks to Carl Vause who is stepping down from his role of CEO at Soft Robotics. Carl’s incredible energy and passion for the business was the catalyst that launched Soft Robotics. He led the journey from George Whitesides’ Harvard labs to the formation and current structure of Soft Robotics.
Finally, we’d like to thank all of our customers, employees, channel partners, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders for the continued support of Soft Robotics.
About Soft Robotics, Inc
Soft Robotics, Inc designs and manufactures advanced technologies which enable automation of variable products and processes. Powered by advanced material science and AI, Soft Robotics’ SuperPick and mGrip technology solutions adapt to today’s ever-changing manufacturing supply chain without the cost and complexity of traditional robotic systems. Since the company’s inception, its technology platform has experienced substantial customer validation and adoption, with production installations running 24/7 for global customers in Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Order Fulfillment and Reverse Logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.softroboticsinc.com or follow the company @SoftRoboticsInc.
About Material Impact
Material Impact is a venture capital fund that invests in building companies which transform material technologies into products that make an impact on real world problems. Material Impact is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://www.materialimpact.com.
Elyse Winer
Material Impact
Marketing Partner
+1 617-645-5183
Lisa Donnelly
Effective July 1, 2020, Mark Chiappetta is appointed as COO of Soft Robotics, reporting to the executive chairman. In this role Mark will lead engineering, technology, product management, applications engineering and all other company operational departments. Mark has dedicated over 25 years to building and growing innovative robotics and automation businesses. Most recently, before joining Soft Robotics in 2016, Mark held senior leadership positions at BionX Medical Technologies and iRobot Corporation. Mark said, “The outstanding team at Soft Robotics is solving some of the most challenging problems found in robotic automation today. I’m excited to take on this new leadership role and delighted for the opportunity to work closely with Jeff again.”
Carmichael Roberts of Material Impact commented, “The board is delighted to have Jeff and Mark in these senior leadership roles at Soft Robotics. They have strong track records of commercializing high value technologies into large scale and profitable enterprises and are well suited to lead the business’ next phase.”
The board would like to express it’s most sincere thanks to Carl Vause who is stepping down from his role of CEO at Soft Robotics. Carl’s incredible energy and passion for the business was the catalyst that launched Soft Robotics. He led the journey from George Whitesides’ Harvard labs to the formation and current structure of Soft Robotics.
Finally, we’d like to thank all of our customers, employees, channel partners, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders for the continued support of Soft Robotics.
About Soft Robotics, Inc
Soft Robotics, Inc designs and manufactures advanced technologies which enable automation of variable products and processes. Powered by advanced material science and AI, Soft Robotics’ SuperPick and mGrip technology solutions adapt to today’s ever-changing manufacturing supply chain without the cost and complexity of traditional robotic systems. Since the company’s inception, its technology platform has experienced substantial customer validation and adoption, with production installations running 24/7 for global customers in Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Order Fulfillment and Reverse Logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.softroboticsinc.com or follow the company @SoftRoboticsInc.
About Material Impact
Material Impact is a venture capital fund that invests in building companies which transform material technologies into products that make an impact on real world problems. Material Impact is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://www.materialimpact.com.
Elyse Winer
Material Impact
Marketing Partner
+1 617-645-5183
Lisa Donnelly
Soft Robotics, Inc
+1 978-289-7629
email us here