Rutland Barracks / Domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: #20B402345

TROOPER: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2020 / 0114 hours

LOCATION: Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Steven Perry

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks, received a call reporting a family fight that occurred in the Town of Poultney. Investigation revealed that Steven Perry assaulted a household member causing the victim pain and prevented them from calling for help. As a result, Perry was taken into custody for a domestic assault. Perry was released on court-ordered conditions, and cited into Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on June 29, 2020 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.