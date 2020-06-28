Rutland Barracks / Domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: #20B402345
TROOPER: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 28, 2020 / 0114 hours
LOCATION: Poultney, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Steven Perry
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 28, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks, received a call reporting a family fight that occurred in the Town of Poultney. Investigation revealed that Steven Perry assaulted a household member causing the victim pain and prevented them from calling for help. As a result, Perry was taken into custody for a domestic assault. Perry was released on court-ordered conditions, and cited into Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on June 29, 2020 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County
COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.