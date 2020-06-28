Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302652

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Tyler Foster

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/27/2020 at 1850 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling northbound on VT RT 14 in Williamstown which was operating erratically. Troopers with Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General, Williamstown. Troopers identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Tyler Foster. While speaking with Tyler, indicators of impairment were detected. Investigation also revealed Tyler’s driver’s license to be criminally suspended. Upon completion of the investigation, Tyler was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Tyler was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191