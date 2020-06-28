Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 & Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302652
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Tyler Foster
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/27/2020 at 1850 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling northbound on VT RT 14 in Williamstown which was operating erratically. Troopers with Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General, Williamstown. Troopers identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Tyler Foster. While speaking with Tyler, indicators of impairment were detected. Investigation also revealed Tyler’s driver’s license to be criminally suspended. Upon completion of the investigation, Tyler was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Tyler was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191