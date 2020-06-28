Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks - Criminally Suspended License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402334

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2020

LOCATION: US Route 4 EB, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Lewis

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2020, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop at the above location due to an observed motor vehicle violation.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jacob Lewis (age 21) of West Pawlet, VT. Investigation revealed that Lewis’ license was criminally suspended.

 

Lewis was issued a criminal citation to appear at Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge and was subsequently released.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

