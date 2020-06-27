20B102884/Westminster Barracks/Burglary case

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102884

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 06-25-20 thru 06-27-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shady Pines Park, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Nathaniel Keefe

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-27-20 at approximately 1141 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the Town of Westminster. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown person(s) entered a residence on Shady Pines Park sometime between 06-25-20 & 06-27-20 and took several items from the residence. Anyone with information about this activity is asked to contact the State Police at 802-254-2382 and reference case # 20B102884.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.