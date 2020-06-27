20B102884/Westminster Barracks/Burglary case
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102884
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-254-2382
DATE/TIME: 06-25-20 thru 06-27-20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shady Pines Park, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Nathaniel Keefe
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-27-20 at approximately 1141 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the Town of Westminster. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown person(s) entered a residence on Shady Pines Park sometime between 06-25-20 & 06-27-20 and took several items from the residence. Anyone with information about this activity is asked to contact the State Police at 802-254-2382 and reference case # 20B102884.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.