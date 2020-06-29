US Standard Products Donates Valuable PPE to Englewood Health Foundation

In light of the COVID-19 health crisis and the PPE shortage, US Standard Products has donated 1,300 masks to the Englewood Health Foundation.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a strong commitment to giving back to communities in need, leading industry supply company US Standard Products has donated over 1,000 personal safety masks to healthcare workers and front-line responders via the Englewood Health Foundation. The foundation directly supports Englewood Health, one of the leading hospital and healthcare providers in New Jersey.

As of June 24, confirmed cases of coronavirus reached almost 170,000 in New Jersey, the third highest number by state after New York and California. With so many cases, the need for personal protective equipment for the staff has far outweighed the supply. It is with the help of donations like that of US Standard Products that doctors, nurses, and first responders are able to keep doing their jobs safely and effectively.

US Standard Products has become known for their American industry products that range from safety glasses to green cleaning supplies. In addition to their focus on high-quality, well-made products, they have always been dedicated to giving back, donating a portion of all their proceeds to charitable organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project. This donation to the Englewood Health Foundation is just one example of their attention to service and care for the community of Englewood and beyond.

“At U.S. Standard Products, we believe that every worker has the right to a safe work environment. We are committed to ensuring workplace safety through all of our equipment,” says President Joseph Rubach. “U.S. Standard Products is committed to building a better community and a better world for those individuals and their families who are less fortunate.”

About US Standard Products:

The mission of US Standard Products is two-fold: to serve as a leading American industry product supplier and to give back to communities in need. US Standard Products is committed to giving a portion of their profits as charitable contributions. Organizations they are proud to support include the Wounded Warrior Project, Sierra Club, Business Professionals of America, National Kidney Foundation, and Greater Ft. Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit www.usstandardproducts.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @usstandardproducts, or by email at info@usstandardproducts.com.