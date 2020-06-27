In Support of Health Workers, US Standard Products Donates Over 1,000 Masks to Englewood Health

In response to the shortage of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, US Standard Products donates 1,300 safety masks to the Englewood Health Foundation.

ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading industry supply company US Standard Products is doing their part to aid the overburdened healthcare community during the COVID-19 crisis. Known for their high-quality industry products, from green cleaning supplies to safety equipment, US Standard Products heard the call of hospitals and front-line workers and stepped in to assist. By donating over 1,000 personal safety masks to the Englewood Health Foundation, they have helped with equipping our healthcare heroes during this time of immense need.

US Standard Product’s mission highlights their attention to service and belief in the importance of supporting communities at risk. All of their products, from safety masks and goggles to construction gloves are sourced to be the highest quality possible. In addition, they donate a percentage of their profits each year to numerous charitable organizations including the Wounded Warrior Project.

As supporters of one of the leading hospital and healthcare networks in New Jersey, the Englewood Health Foundation is an ideal organization to support during this difficult time. US Standard Products along with the Englewood Health Foundation are arming healthcare heroes like doctors, nurses, and other practitioners with the right resources to protect themselves and save lives everyday.

According to a US Standard Products spokesperson, “Quality is the unifying signature in all that is recommended and delivered by US Standard. Equally important, we are a charitable company, committed to our troops, our vets and to children struggling against handicaps. We want nothing more than to give them the chance to live happy lives and to pursue The American Dream. To reflect this, a portion of our revenue is set aside for charitable giving to our worthy Charitable Partners.”

About US Standard Products:

US Standard Products was founded to provide high-quality essential workforce products. Today, they are committed to serving American industries as well as donating a portion of their profits as charitable contributions. US Standard Products particularly aims to aid U.S. troops, vets, and children struggling against handicaps. They have supported numerous organizations including the National Kidney Foundation and the Business Professionals of America.

For more information, visit www.usstandardproducts.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @usstandardproducts, or by email at info@usstandardproducts.com.