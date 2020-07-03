Docufraud Canada Advises Provincial Court of British Columbia Announcement “Be Prepared To Proceed”

Forensic Document Examiner

Forensic Document Examiners

Forensic Examiner

Forensic Examiner

Signature Verification

Docufraud Canada an expert forensic examiner is preparing cases for matters relating to the submission of handwriting analysis and signature verification

B.C. courts have previously approved Docufraud reports and its examiners as a court approved expert witness”
— Dwayne Strocen
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudcanada.ca/) a certified and court qualified expert witness says the Provincial Courts of British Columbia have begun the gradual re-opening for both civil and criminal proceedings. This opening resumes gradually beginning with the hearing of cases remotely and in select locations, in person.


The Province also acknowledges its commitment to increase and improve its access to video conferencing. There is a large financial cost associated with the up-grade including a thoughtful process for the safety of all participants. There are safety issues not only for the litigants but also for juries, attorneys and court staff. Proper planning is underway with consideration to all involved.


Preparation for trial and submission of evidence for expert witness testimony is underway at Docufraud. As an expert in the examination of handwriting analysis, signature verification, and altered documents, Docufraud examiners are in full swing in preparation for B.C.’s re-opening.


When called upon to testify for the benefit of the court, Docufraud will present it’s court ready reports as they relate to Fraudulent documents and forged contracts, contested wills, employment contracts and Powers of Attorney on behalf of elderly persons.


Docufraud Canada has not been idle during this time of stay-at-home orders. We have continued to act on behalf of attorneys and all Canadians whether represented by legal counsel or not. While our commitment is to aid the B.C. court in an un-biased and impartial manner, we strive to assist all who need our support.


About Docufraud Canada:

We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A including B.C. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.


Contact Information

Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada
+1888-289-9009
email us here

You just read:

Docufraud Canada Advises Provincial Court of British Columbia Announcement “Be Prepared To Proceed”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Law, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada
+1888-289-9009
Company/Organization
Docufraud Canada
1407 Royal York Road, Suite# 902
Toronto, Ontario, M9P 3A6
Canada
+1 416-289-9090
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Docufraud Canada is a certified and court qualified forensic document examiner serving all Provinces of Canada. Specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and altered documents.

https://www.docufraudcanada.ca/

More From This Author
Docufraud Canada Advises Provincial Court of British Columbia Announcement “Be Prepared To Proceed”
Docufraud Canada Announces Document Examination Service Continues As Judicial System Resume Civil & Criminal Proceedings
View All Stories From This Author