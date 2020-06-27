Derby Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20a502347

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Gallup

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/27/20 @ 0100 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: C&C Supermarket 71 Chruch St/Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Robert Frank

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inwood, WV

VICTIM: Raymond Sweeney (Owner of C&C Supermarket)

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP was made aware of an alarm activation at the C&C Supermarket located in Barton, VT. Upon arrival, troopers immediately noticed the front glass doors of the supermarket to be broken. Troopers cleared the store and found no one inside. The owner of the store arrived and showed troopers surveillance footage. Troopers immediately recognized the individual as someone was cited into court earlier on this night for an unrelated crime by Orleans County Sheriff's Department. After a brief search of the surrounding neighborhood, Robert Frank was located and admitted to the burglary. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/20

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL:$1000

MUG SHOT: Y

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881