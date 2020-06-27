Derby Barracks / Burglary
CASE#:20a502347
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Gallup
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/27/20 @ 0100 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: C&C Supermarket 71 Chruch St/Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Robert Frank
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inwood, WV
VICTIM: Raymond Sweeney (Owner of C&C Supermarket)
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, VSP was made aware of an alarm activation at the C&C Supermarket located in Barton, VT. Upon arrival, troopers immediately noticed the front glass doors of the supermarket to be broken. Troopers cleared the store and found no one inside. The owner of the store arrived and showed troopers surveillance footage. Troopers immediately recognized the individual as someone was cited into court earlier on this night for an unrelated crime by Orleans County Sheriff's Department. After a brief search of the surrounding neighborhood, Robert Frank was located and admitted to the burglary. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/20
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL:$1000
MUG SHOT: Y
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881