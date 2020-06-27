Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Noyes
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2020 @ 2157 hours
STREET: Kentfield Road
TOWN: Whitingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence #619
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aiden Bimmler
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: pickup
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled - front, rear and cabin damage due to rollover
INJURIES: Serious injuries to head and chest.
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/26/2020 at approximately 2157 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a
single vehicle crash in the area of 619 Kentfield Road in Whitingham, VT. The
investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Preliminary investigation
indicates that the operator and sole occupant, Aiden Bimmler, age 18, was
traveling east on Kentfield Road when he failed to navigate a moderate left hand
corner. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking several trees
and rolling the 1998 Ford pickup truck. When Fire & Rescue personnel arrived on
scene, Bimmler reported to have been partially ejected from the vehicle.
Bimmler sustained serious injuries to his head and chest as a result of the
crash. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The truck is
considered totalled due to extensive damage throughout the entirety of the
vehicle.
Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Wilmington PD, Whitingham Fire
Department and Deerfield Valley Rescue.
Trooper Tyler R. Noyes
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)