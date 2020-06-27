Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2020 @ 2157 hours

STREET: Kentfield Road

TOWN: Whitingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence #619

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aiden Bimmler

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: pickup

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled - front, rear and cabin damage due to rollover

INJURIES: Serious injuries to head and chest.

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/26/2020 at approximately 2157 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a

single vehicle crash in the area of 619 Kentfield Road in Whitingham, VT. The

investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Preliminary investigation

indicates that the operator and sole occupant, Aiden Bimmler, age 18, was

traveling east on Kentfield Road when he failed to navigate a moderate left hand

corner. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking several trees

and rolling the 1998 Ford pickup truck. When Fire & Rescue personnel arrived on

scene, Bimmler reported to have been partially ejected from the vehicle.

Bimmler sustained serious injuries to his head and chest as a result of the

crash. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The truck is

considered totalled due to extensive damage throughout the entirety of the

vehicle.

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Wilmington PD, Whitingham Fire

Department and Deerfield Valley Rescue.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.