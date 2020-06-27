WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501569

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-26-2020 @ 2144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Middlebrook Road, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Careless and Negligent Operation

3. Disorderly Conduct

4. Additional pending

ACCUSED: Justin H. Kramer

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26th, 2020 at approximately 2140 hours Troopers with VSP New Haven and VSP Williston were notified of a BOL (Be On the Lookout) for a vehicle last seen leaving a residence on Middlebrook Road in Ferrisburgh. The caller advised that they believed the operator of the vehicle was intoxicated.

Troopers converged on the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and within several minutes were notified of a two vehicle crash involving the BOL vehicle on US Route 7 by Middlebrook Road in the town of Ferrisburgh.

Responding Troopers identified the operator of the BOL vehicle as Justin Kramer (age 34) of Ferrisburgh, VT. Witness statements and investigation on scene determined that while travelling north on US Route 7, Kramer's vehicle went left of center and side swiped a tractor trailer travelling south on US Route 7, narrowly avoiding a head on collision.

Further investigation determined that Kramer had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries received as a result of the crash. While at UVM Medical Center Kramer became belligerent and repeatedly used loud and obscene language in the hospital waiting room.

After being treated for his injuries and processed for the DUI, Kramer was released into the custody of Act One for detox with a criminal citation to appear before Addison County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured as a result of the crash.

A loaded long gun was recovered from within Kramer's vehicle. Additional charges related to this are pending from VT Fish and Wildlife Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-03-2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Act One for detox

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

