Williston Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 2059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Douglas                                               

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/26/2020 at approximately 2059 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for multiple observed motor vehicle violations. Due to potential risk factors, a high risk motor vehicle stop was conducted with the assistance of Colchester and Milton Police Department. The northbound lanes of Interstate 89 were closed for approximately 5 minutes while Law Enforcement detained the occupants of the vehicle. The operator, Kevin Douglas (33) of St. Albans, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Douglas under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Douglas was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court for the offence of DUI #3.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020           

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

