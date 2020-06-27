Shaftsbury/Vandalism
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 Green Mountain Trailer Park, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Krystal Pinsonneault
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26, 2020 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to 58 Green Mountain Trailer Park in the Town of Pownal for a reported Vandalism. Initial investigation determined that between the hours of 2130 on June 25, 2020 and 2130 on June 26, 2020 Pinsonneault's vehicle, a blue 2008 Honda CRV, had three of its tires slashed.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Silva at 802-442-5421 or may submit a tip anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
