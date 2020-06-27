Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 Green Mountain Trailer Park, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief  

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Krystal Pinsonneault

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 26, 2020 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to 58 Green Mountain Trailer Park in the Town of Pownal for a reported Vandalism. Initial investigation determined that between the hours of 2130 on June 25, 2020 and 2130 on June 26, 2020 Pinsonneault's vehicle, a blue 2008 Honda CRV, had three of its tires slashed.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Silva at 802-442-5421 or may submit a tip anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury/Vandalism

