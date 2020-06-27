Glen Vlasic appointed LEADER of Leisure Management Plus in the USA

Glen Vlasic has been appointed LEADER of Leisure Management Plus for the United States, Mexico, Caribbean & Bermuda

LONDON, ENGLAND, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For immediate release

Leisure Management Plus Europe S. L. is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Vlasic as LEADER - United States, Mexico, Caribbean & Bermuda.

Based in Orlando Florida, Glen has an outstanding background with extensive experience in the hospitality industry and resort operations including an in-depth knowledge in Budgeting, Housekeeping, Engineering, Safety & Security, Food & Beverage, Retail and Spa operations.

Founder, Chairman & CEO Stuart Humphreys said, "I have known Glen for many years since we worked together at WorldMark by Wyndham where Glen was opening General Manager of our flagship resort in Sonoma County Wine Country - Northern California. Transcending traditional hospitality in hotels and restaurants into vacation ownership including timeshare in-house marketing, off-premise marketing and sales, Glen's skill set is exceptional! From re-conceptualizing food and beverage operations to industry leading profitability percentiles, Glen's expertise is invaluable to our clients. A firm believer of the need for executives to be "servant leaders" as a road to successful operations, Glen has demonstrated time and again the difference he can make to any hospitality operation. We are, therefore, delighted to welcome Glen to lead our teams in the United States, Mexico & the Caribbean Islands."

Glen's most recent role was as Regional Vice President of Bluegreen Vacations Resorts including the Flagship Resort Fountains in Orlando, hotel operations in San Antonio and Chicago, diverse operations in Virginia and Tennessee. Prior to Blue Green Vacations, Glen was responsible for Marriott Vacation Ownership's flagship resort in Orlando - The Sheraton Vistana Resort. Previously owned by Starwood Hotels and Resorts, this resort operation has 1,682 multi bedroom villas and is equal in size to a 3,500 room hotel. It has 22 operating budgets with five food beverage and retail operations with a combined NOP over $1.250mm annually. The Sheraton Vistana resort has 80,000 timeshare owners. Glen reported to nine HOA Boards of Directors.



Fluent in Spanish Glen also has a working knowledge of French, Italian and Haitian Creole. He has proven ability to lead multinational and multicultural teams. He has proven fiduciary expertise and award winning recognition having been ARDA - General Manager of the year as well as Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association - Lodging Member of the Year.

Leisure Management Plus - with regional bases in Tenerife, Canary Islands the UK and the USA - provides consulting, coaching, systems, training, team development, recruitment, operations and management, quality assurance and hospitality property services. The company offers an extensive range of operations management and quality assurance services for all types of hospitality, retail & leisure businesses and has a consultant network team of specialists with global reach covering all aspects of the hospitality, leisure, travel and tourism industries.

Individual members of LMP’s team of specialists have detailed knowledge of luxury, country house, beach or urban hotels from budget 2 star to 5 star category. Timeshare, fractional & whole ownership resorts, vacation rentals, camp sites, glamping, holiday parks. Food & beverage operations including restaurants, cafés, bed & breakfasts and inns. Fast food, take away and delivery food services. Bars, country clubs, golf, theme parks, leisure and fitness centers. Marinas, boat hire operations, yacht charter and other retail and tourism-related businesses.

LMP recently launched Cruise Quality Assurance with the aim of helping the recovery of the global cruise industry. In Europe, LMP plans to launch seasonal alpine operations to manage ski hotels and ski chalet properties on a seasonal basis for ski holiday tour operators as well as hotel and chalet owners who seek to contract out their winter season hospitality property operations.

LMP currently offers a very affordable “make it safe" review to assist operators of hospitality businesses to get ready for re-opening post Covid 19.

