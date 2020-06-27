Amira Learning Named Best Tutoring Solution
AI Avatar Wins Breakthrough Innovation Award As Best Tutoring Solution By Tech Breakthrough Awards.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amira, the leader in using AI to help children learn to read, has been named 2020’s Best Tutoring Solution. The EdTech Breakthrough Award for online tutoring is the latest recognition of Amira’s unmatched power to turn K-6 students into motivated and masterful readers.
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top technology companies, solutions and products in the education industry today. EdTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the industry leaders in today’s most competitive categories of technology.
Amira is the first intelligent reading assistant, able to listen to students read out loud, assess their mastery and provide 1:1 personalized tutoring. Amira brings the power of reading science and AI together to deliver affordable online tutoring to schools and parents.
“Right now, students are falling behind because of COVID,” said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. “With students required to work at home, Amira is the perfect online solution for ensuring that kids keep growing.”
Amira comes with a library of great content, enables students to read appropriately challenging stories out loud, and then delivers interactive tutoring as they stall, stumble and mispronounce. Amira uses AI to understand the root cause of a student’s reading mistakes, and then delivers micro-interventions that best build missing reading skills. Amira is the product of more than 20 years of research and development, employing innovations created at and licensed from Carnegie Mellon’s AI Lab and the University of Texas Health System. In peer-reviewed, independent research conducted by leading universities around the world, Amira has generated amazing growth in reading ability, equivalent to giving a student a certified human tutor.
