Amira Learning Receives Investment From Amazon Alexa Fund to Help Early Readers
Speech Recognition and AI Power Reading Tutor SoftwareLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amira Learning, the first AI-powered reading assistant, today announced they have closed an investment with the Amazon Alexa Fund. The Alexa Fund provides up to $200 million in venture capital funding to fuel voice technology innovation. Amira uses the power of speech recognition and virtual services to help young readers. Amira’s goal is to combine the science of reading with artificial intelligence to provide a personal reading tutor for every child.
Through the investment in Amira Learning, the Alexa Fund joins other education leaders like learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) and Owl Ventures. “Technology has the power to help people learn across a wide array of subjects,” said Paul Bernard, Director of the Alexa Fund. “We’re excited to support Amira as they continue to explore ways to help children acquire life’s most important skill – reading.”
Early reading success dictates life success, as students who are not proficient readers in 3rd grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, have 60% lower employment rates, and experience a 34% decrease in lifetime earnings . Amira is an avatar able to listen to students read out loud, assess their mastery and deliver 1:1 personalized tutoring.
“Teaming up with The Alexa Fund is a huge stride towards accomplishing our mission to help every child become a motivated and masterful reader.” said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning.
Through an exclusive partnership with HMH, the largest provider of K–12 curriculum solutions, Amira is being deployed by leading school districts, including Miami-Dade Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, IDEA Public Schools, Stockton Unified Public Schools, and more. Some of the largest school districts in America are using Amira at home to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on student progress.
“At HMH, we’re focused on purposefully connecting the most advanced education technologies available to empower teachers to focus on critical student needs,” said Matthew Mugo Fields, EVP and general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions, HMH. “And there is no need more foundational than literacy, especially as we all navigate through this crisis and its effects on learning.”
To see in Amira in action and for schools and districts in the U.S. that are interested in learning more about Amira Assessment, visit hmhco.com/amira.
For more information about Amira, see https://www.amiralearning.com
About Amira Learning
Founded by the product and engineering team at Renaissance Learning, Amira Learning is reinventing learning to read with AI. In field research conducted by leading Universities, Amira has demonstrated the ability to help children grow as much as giving each child their own certified human tutor. To learn more about Amira, visit http://www.amiralearning.com.
