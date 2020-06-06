Amira Named One Of 4 Startups Most Likely To Help Solve Global Education Challenges
Amira Chosen As An Extreme Tech Challenge Finalist.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amira, a leader in software that helps students learn to read, is a 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Finalist. XTC is the world’s largest startup competition focused on global challenges. Leading investors evaluated more than 2400 startups in 87 countries, selecting Amira as one of 4 finalists in the Education category.
Inspired by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, XTC supports and showcases innovators harnessing the power of technology to address the greatest challenges facing humanity and our planet. Just 50 startups were chosen across all categories.
Amira is the first intelligent reading assistant, able to listen to students read out loud, assess their mastery and provide 1:1 personalized tutoring. Amira brings the power of reading science and AI together to help every child become a motivated and masterful reader.
“XTC is about the collective effort – industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts joining forces to make real progress in solving the world’s toughest challenges," said Young Sohn, Co-Founder of XTC, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board, HARMAN. "That work can’t happen without brilliant innovators from around the world. Congratulations to our finalists, selected from a large pool of stellar teams who applied this year. Together, we can turn ideas into reality, and unlock breakthrough innovations in service of society."
Competition judges narrowed a field of 2,419 applicants from 87 countries and a range of funding stages from seed to Series C. Regardless of backgrounds and locations, all finalists have one thing in common – their innovations have the potential to make the world a better place, which inspired this year’s Global Finals Theme: Pitch for Hope.
“Recognition as one of the handful of startups addressing key global challenges is a fantastic validation of Amira’s mission,” said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. “With students required to work at home, Amira is the perfect online solution for ensuring that kids keep growing.”
Amira enables students to read appropriately challenging stories out loud, providing interactive tutoring as they stall, stumble and mispronounce. As the student reads, Amira uses AI to understand what’s tripping up the young reader, and then delivers micro-interventions that best build the gapped reading skills. Amira is the product of more than 20 years of research and development, utilizing innovation created at and licensed from Carnegie Mellon’s AI Lab and the University of Texas Health System. In peer-reviewed, independent research conducted by leading universities around the world, Amira has generated amazing growth in reading ability, equivalent to giving a student a certified human tutor.
