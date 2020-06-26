I-35 Northbound Lane Closure June 29 – July 2 (June 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists can expect a closure on northbound I-35 in the left lane from Hwy 210 to approximately one mile north of Hwy 210. The lane will be closed from Monday, June 29 until noon on Thursday, July 2. Both lanes will be open for July 4 holiday travel. This closure is a part of the Carlton Weigh Station construction project.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

