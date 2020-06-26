Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102860
TROOPER: Tpr. Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 26th, 2020 at 11:27 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 23 Putney
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs A violation of T23 V.S.A. 1201
ACCUSED: Bonnie G. Welch
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT
On June 26th, 2020 at approximately 1127 AM, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash, on Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 23 in the Town of Putney. The operator of the vehicle who was identified as Bonnie G. Welch, of Hinsdale MA, was subsequently taken into custody for DUI- Drugs. Welch was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 25th at 1:30 PM to answer for the charge of Driving Under the Influence. Welch was cited and released. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25th, 2020 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
MUG SHOT: Not included