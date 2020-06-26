Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102860

TROOPER: Tpr. Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 26th, 2020 at 11:27 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 23 Putney

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs A violation of T23 V.S.A. 1201

ACCUSED: Bonnie G. Welch

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

On June 26th, 2020 at approximately 1127 AM, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash, on Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 23 in the Town of Putney. The operator of the vehicle who was identified as Bonnie G. Welch, of Hinsdale MA, was subsequently taken into custody for DUI- Drugs. Welch was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 25th at 1:30 PM to answer for the charge of Driving Under the Influence. Welch was cited and released. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25th, 2020 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO

MUG SHOT: Not included