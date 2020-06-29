PYTHIAN ANNOUNCES NEW PLANNING, MIGRATION AND MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR GOOGLE CLOUD
New offering de-risks migration and enables specialized workloads on Google Cloud
We’re excited that Pythian wants to help businesses manage the migration of critical, specialized workloads on Bare Metal Solution”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data and analytics services company, announced today new professional services for the planning, migration and management of specialized workloads in Google Cloud, including support for Bare Metal Solution, which is now available in five new regions.
— Gurmeet Goindi, Sr Product Manager, Google Cloud
Today, many organizations seek the benefits, innovation and efficiencies of modern Google Cloud technology. This requires repurposing or re-platforming on-premise database workloads to Google Cloud services such as Google BigQuery, Google CloudSQL (PostgreSQL/MySQL), Google Cloud Spanner, or re-homing these workloads as an interim step on Bare Metal Solution.
Pythian’s new planning, migration, and management services are designed to help companies leverage the benefits of Google Cloud quickly while providing various migration solution options. Starting with an in-depth assessment, Pythian guides organizations through strategic planning and delivers a detailed migration roadmap which outlines a tailored migration strategy, future state architecture, areas of complexity and risk, and estimated cloud consumption costs. Pythian then performs the migration and provides ongoing services to manage the workloads in the new Google Cloud footprint.
With more than 23 years of experience migrating and managing complex database environments, Pythian deeply understands how to help organizations navigate and de-risk the complexity of such a move. Pythian’s pool of top-tier talent draws from more than 140 Google Certifications as well as Oracle ACE Directors, Associates and Oracle Certified Masters, and a mix of expertise in data engineering, solutions architecture and open source, required for these types of projects.
“The need for scalable and more flexible innovation is driving many organizations to move their on-premise workloads to Google Cloud, but the fear of disrupting critical applications can be a barrier,” said Keith Millar, president of Pythian. “Our new holistic offering mitigates the risk and accelerates those migrations.”
“Pythian brings strong expertise in helping customers manage complex projects and enterprise-grade workloads, and we’re excited that Pythian wants to help businesses manage the migration of critical, specialized workloads on Bare Metal Solution,” said Gurmeet Goindi, Senior Product Manager at Google Cloud.
For a limited time, organizations that want to get started on migrating Oracle workloads to Google Cloud can take advantage of Pythian’s Roadmap Assessment services at no cost. To qualify for this offer, or for more information about Pythian’s new planning, migration and management services for Oracle to Google Cloud workloads, please visit www.pythian.com/oracle-to-gcp
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics and cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, and Work Transformation-Enterprise. Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. The company acquired Agosto, a leading cloud services and development company, in March 2020. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.
