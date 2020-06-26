Simulocity Virtualizes the World Pet Association into an Immersive, Year-Round Expo and Marketplace

Simulocity

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simulocity is pleased to announce it has virtualized the World Pet Association (WPA) and all of its world-class events into an immersive, year-round expo and marketplace.

Located in Central Florida, Simulocity is an award-winning, innovative technology company. Simulocity specializes in providing global customers with virtual platforms for training, education, healthcare, and the trade show industry. With its expert team of technologists, strategic partners and alliances, Team Simulocity develops world-class virtual experiences for businesses, including intelligent avatars that serve as virtual concierges, serious games for training in various sectors, and SIMCITA – "The Platform that Virtualizes Your Organization." Simulocity has also developed SIM-EXPO – "Be Virtually There!" – tailored to the trade show industry. All have recently experienced explosive growth, worldwide.

In the company's most recent news, Simulocity is announcing it has successfully partnered with WPA to virtualize all of its events. These include SuperZoo, Atlanta Pet Fair & Conference, and America’s Family Pet Expo, with a total of 1,300 year-round virtual booths, along with educational sessions, grooming demonstrations, and all other aspects of the organization’s global shows. SuperZoo is the most-attended pet industry trade show in North America, established by World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire industry to connect, learn and do business. Ever since, the show has continued to grow—and it now boasts more buyers and education hours than any other industry event on the continent. With over 1,040 international buyers, the world-class event also includes over 3,200 buying companies and 135 members of the press. SuperZoo has earned its reputation as North America’s premier pet retail event—and the industry’s most productive and vibrant trade show of the year.

“We are very pleased to have enabled the World Pet Association to extend their operations through a virtual format,” said Dr. Manny Dominguez, the founder of Simulocity. “It is an extremely challenging time for so many businesses and organizations right now. What we have confirmed from the recent pandemic is that virtual experiences and learning are of vital importance to our world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of global events & expos around the world reached out to Simulocity to be virtualized in our immersive modality, that can never be cancelled. We are pleased to support these forward-thinking innovative businesses in reaching their increasingly digital needs and providing them with new, year-round revenue streams, while increasing access to attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.”

Simulocity’s focus is to place people, customers, and their bottom lines at the forefront. The company’s team are experts in listening, strategizing, planning, innovative, training, and executing to help businesses achieve their organizational objectives.

Recently, Simulocity virtualized VMX, the world’s largest veterinary event, and is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook’s - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications’ – Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review’s – 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.