New Haven Barracks- Criminal Threatening & Disturbing the Peace

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B501281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Between 05/22/20 – 06/04/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone

 

 

ACCUSED: Lucy Thompkins

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims where releasing their identity could jeopardize the safety of that individual.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/25/2020, the Vermont State Police were made aware of an on-going issue between two parties. Investigation revealed Lucy Thompkins (44) of Burlington, VT had disturbed the peace by use of telephone. During the investigation Thompkins had criminally threatened the victim as well. Thompkins was located and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/27/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Jacqueline June

Ve​rmont State Police

Troop B- New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)453-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

