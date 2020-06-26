New Haven Barracks- Criminal Threatening & Disturbing the Peace
CASE#: 20B501281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between 05/22/20 – 06/04/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone
ACCUSED: Lucy Thompkins
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims where releasing their identity could jeopardize the safety of that individual.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/25/2020, the Vermont State Police were made aware of an on-going issue between two parties. Investigation revealed Lucy Thompkins (44) of Burlington, VT had disturbed the peace by use of telephone. During the investigation Thompkins had criminally threatened the victim as well. Thompkins was located and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/27/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
