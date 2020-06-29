CACFP Child Care Worker Goes Above and Beyond During COVID 19 Pandemic
I am grateful for the families in my child care. They are trying their best to keep the children and myself healthy. I love what I do. I have the best job ever!”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the outbreak of COVID 19 has swept across the United States, stories of real heroes helping in a time of need come into focus. The National CACFP Sponsors Association recognizes that the child care workers are essential for families to continue to function during this time. On March 10th, when Coronavirus was shutting down the country, Vicky Urwiller-Sepcenko of Blair, Nebraska asked her child care families if they would like to leave the children in her care for 21 days as they were considered essential workers. The 21 days would allow much needed time for parents to get a better understanding of what was happening while formulating the best plan for their family. The children were safe together in a familiar environment and had no risk of being exposed to COVID as Vicky completely shut down to all outside factors. All of Vicky's families accepted her generous offer.
— Vicky Urwiller-Sepcenko
While Vicky is a member of the CACFP program, not all food costs were able to be covered during 24-hour care. Parents and families took turns bringing meals and leaving it at the back door. The children had both Zoom meetings and Facetime calls with parents and grandparents. The children participated in their normal child care activities and had a wonderful time with Vicky. At the end of the 21 days, after families had time to take all the factors into consideration, some children went home to stay with their parents. Others continue in Vicky's care while parents are away at work.
Many of Vicky's policies have had to change due to the virus. No one other than the children are allowed in the child care. Parents shower and change clothes before child care pickup and only pickup and drop off from their designated vehicle. Parents text when they arrive and Vicky brings the children out to the car. She has adjusted her hours to fit parents' schedules and deep cleans every night, along with consistent cleaning during the day. Each child has their own box for shoes and jackets and show and tell is no longer in their daily routines. The children that come miss the other children who are at home
with their parents, but continue to join Zoom meetings and Facetime visits so they can participate in virtual playdates and even birthday parties. The group is trying their best to keep their team healthy and happy.
As a way to reach all of the children that have been in Vicky's care throughout her 40 years as a provider, she has sewn over 700 face masks and distributed them across almost all 50 states to adults who were formerly in her child care. Vicky is an amazing child care provider and we are beyond fortunate to have her in the CACFP community.
CACFP is an indicator of quality child care. When children are cared for by providers who are part of the CACFP they are receiving the best nutrition available. Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). It provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. CACFP strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
