Nightly I-15 Lane Reductions, Paving Upgrades June 28-July 9 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading north and southbound Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, resulting in the following closures:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, June 28-June 29

Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., June 28, until 5 a.m., June 29, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 28, until 5 a.m., June 29, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, June 29-June 30

The shoulder and outside travel lane along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 29, until 5 a.m., June 30, in Clark County.

The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 29, until 5 a.m., June 30, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, June 30-July1

The shoulder and outside travel lane along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 30, until 5 a.m., July 1, in Clark County.

The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., June 30, until 5 a.m., July 1, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, July 1-July 2

Two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 1, until 5 a.m., July 2, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., July 1, until 5 a.m., July 2, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, July 6-July 7

Two inside travel lanes along north and southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 6, until 5 a.m., July 7, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at St. Rose Parkway from 7 p.m., July 6, until 5 a.m., July 7, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, July 7-July 8

Two outside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 7, until 5 a.m., July 8, in Clark County.

The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 7, until 5 a.m., July 8, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, July 8-July 9

Two outside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 8, until 5 a.m., July 9, in Clark County.

The northbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps will be closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 7 p.m., July 8, until 5 a.m., July 9, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.