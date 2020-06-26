New road closures and detours in Starbuck start July 2 (June 26, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting Thursday, July 2, motorists will encounter new road closures and detours in the City of Starbuck, as crews finish up the first stage of construction for the 2020 resurfacing and reconstruction project on Highways 28, 29 and 114. Highway 29 south from First Street to Sixth Street will open to traffic, and traffic will be detoured to Wollan Street and Sixth Street.

Crews will return on Monday, July 6 to begin stage two of construction. For the second stage, the main intersection of Highway 28, 29 and 114 will close, up to Eighth Street on Highway 114. North and southbound traffic on Highway 114 and Highway 29 will be detoured to Sixth Street, Abercrombie Street and East Eighth Street. East and westbound traffic on Highway 28 will be rerouted to Wollan Street, Sixth Street and Abercrombie Street.

Stage two also includes work on Highway 28, including three blocks west and half a block east. When that work begins, east and westbound traffic will use John Street instead of Wollan Street as part of the detour route.

The third stage of construction is expected to start in August after stage two is completed, and will take place on Highway 29 east of the main intersection to Teigen Street, with a detour to County Road 24 and Highway 114.

A truck detour remains in place until the completion of the project in October, as the local roads cannot safely accommodate the larger truck traffic. Depending on the direction, trucks will be rerouted to County Road 3, County Road 24, Highway 104, County Road 18 and County Road 1.

For more information and detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/starbuck.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

