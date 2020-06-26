Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,367 in the last 365 days.

Bridge replacements complete on Hwy 220 in northwest Minnesota (June 26, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. –The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the completion of bridge construction on Highway 220 at Snake and Tamarac Rivers.  The road was previously closed between Highway 317 and Marshall County Road 5.

Crews will continue to work on grading which will include shoulder closures. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic signs and use caution. To find out more about this project, visit the project website at: http://www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy220-oslo/. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Bridge replacements complete on Hwy 220 in northwest Minnesota (June 26, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.