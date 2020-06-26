Bridge replacements complete on Hwy 220 in northwest Minnesota (June 26, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. –The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the completion of bridge construction on Highway 220 at Snake and Tamarac Rivers. The road was previously closed between Highway 317 and Marshall County Road 5.

Crews will continue to work on grading which will include shoulder closures. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic signs and use caution. To find out more about this project, visit the project website at: http://www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy220-oslo/. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

