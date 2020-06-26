Combat Veteran Creates System to Save Pets Lives

In an effort to help save pet’s lives, the founder of one of the nation’s leading dog training companies has created a new, revolutionary system.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, nearly 2 million pets are killed by euthanasia every year in the United States, but thanks to the launch of a unique DIY dog training school and system developed by a combat veteran, more pet lives will be saved.

“The reason I created the DIY dog training school is to reduce euthanasia,” said Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. “My goal is to offer the DIY dog training school to every rescue and shelter in the US and give 50 percent of the proceeds back to the rescue.”

Matthews went on to point out that 97 percent of the dogs returned have not received training. However, his DIY dog training school is now available to help with training. Those interested can visit his website today.

“I want training to be convenient, affordable, and that gets results for every person who adopts a dog, so there’s never a reason to return the dog because of its naughty behavior, and that’s what my DIY dog training school does,” said Matthews.

Matthews, an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues said the DIY dog training school and his systems would help stop annoying behavior and give dog owners rock-solid response on their dog’s commands.

Also, launching a Train the Trainer dog training school, according to Matthews, is helping people make their dream a reality of becoming a dog trainer helping people and their pets better understand each other while making over $100,000 a year. Matthews revealed that he made close to $1 million in the first 2.5 years in business.

As for what customers are saying, one customer identified as Jordan Godoy said, “Choosing World Of Dog Training has proved to be one of the most beneficial decisions we have made for our dogs, and Ryan Matthews impressed us from the very beginning when we first met him. We have 2 Black Labradors, and we saw results in their behavior after the first lesson we had with Ryan. He is a well-educated professional in this field, understands dog behavior, and designs his training sessions specifically for your dog(s). We were taught how to best communicate with our dogs in order to achieve the goals that we desired and to look for signals that may help us understand our dogs better. Anyone who chooses World Of Dog Training will see great results. I highly recommend this dog training system.”

For more information, please visit https://worldofdogtraining.com/blog and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

