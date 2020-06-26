Chief Justice Beasley Delivers 2020 State of the Judiciary Address to the North Carolina Bar Association

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley delivered her 2020 State of the Judiciary address today. The address focused on the Judicial Branch’s response to COVID-19, the modernization of our courts through the eCourts initiative, and the Judicial Branch's commitment to access to justice, fairness, and impartiality for the people of North Carolina.

The address was given during the North Carolina Bar Association’s Annual Meeting, which was virtual this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has required us to think creatively about improving the administration of justice in ways that even a year ago seemed impossible,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “The demonstrations happening in North Carolina and across the nation have given us the opportunity to confront disparities in our justice system and ensure that the people of this state have trust and confidence that courts are a place where every case is decided based on principles of law and justice free from bias.”