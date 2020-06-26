COEUR D’ALENE ART AUCTION RETURNS TO BIDSQUARE AS EXCLUSIVE ONLINE PARTNER FOR ANNUAL FINE WESTERN AMERICAN ART AUCTION
Edward S. Curtis; The North American Indian, Portfolios 1-20; and Vols. 1-20; Estimate $1,500,000-2,500,000
Bidsquare is the exclusive online bidding platform for The Coeur d'Alene Art Auction for the fifth consecutive yearNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Western art lover's attention will turn toward the same place on July 25th, as The Coeur d'Alene Art Auction holds their 35th annual Fine Western & American Art auction from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The catalog will include 264 selections of unparalleled quality, representing the most revered names the genre has to offer. Online bidding will only be available exclusively through Bidsquare (www.bidsquare.com).
Bidsquare, the exclusive online bidding platform for The Coeur d'Alene Art Auction for the fifth consecutive year, is prepared to get back in the saddle on auction day. Conveniently, the online buyers premium is the same as the floor bidders premium, an aspect that loosens the reigns and allows online buyers to bid without a moments hesitation. This year for the first time online bidders will be able to experience the excitement of the live auction room through live audio/video streaming. Bidders can participate with live bids online while watching the auction in the convenience of their own home.
[Henry Farny, Nomads, 1902; Estimate $1,500,000-2,500,000]
Museum-quality paintings will cross the block, headlined by a pair of masterpieces by Henry Farny and Thomas Moran. Nomads, by Henry Farny, is considered to be the finest example of the artist’s work. Farny only did a handful of large oils, which makes the painting a once-in-a-lifetime collecting opportunity. Estimated at $1,500,000-2,500,000, it comes from a private collection and has never been to auction.
[Thomas Moran, Green River, Wyoming, 1883; Estimate $1,000,000-1,500,000]
Green River, Wyoming is a magnificent oil by Thomas Moran. Painted in 1883, it has all the luminescence Moran was known for in one of his most soughtafter subjects. Estimated at $1,000,000-1,500,000, the fresh-to-market painting is certain to generate fireworks in the room when it crosses the block.
[Edward S. Curtis; The North American Indian, Portfolios 1-20; and Vols. 1-20 (displayed above); Stickley Brothers, American Oak Book Cabinet; Estimate $1,500,000-2,500,000]
One of the most historically important lots ever featured at the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction will be offered with Edward Curtis’ The North American Indian, a significant portfolio of works cataloging every major Native American tribe west of the Mississippi. The lot, which includes Curtis’ personal American oak book cabinet designed to house the portfolio, carries a presale estimate of $1,500,000-2,500,000. The New York Herald hailed his study as “the most gigantic undertaking since the making of the King James edition of the Bible.” For its completion, the project required the assistance of a vast array of patrons – most notably, President Theodore Roosevelt (who wrote the foreword to The North American Indian) and famed financier J.P. Morgan – plus countless researchers, scientists, editors, master craftsmen, interpreters, tribal elders, and medicine men. Of the proposed 500 editions of The North American Indian, only 272 were realized – most of which remain in institutional collections.
[Charles M. Russell, Blackfeet War Party, circa 1896; Estimate: $200,000-300,000]
Coeur d’Alene has long been the specialist in selling works by Charles M. Russell. Montana’s favorite artist has been a mainstay of the auction for decades, and this year features a large selection of his works. Blackfeet War Party showcases the high action Russell was known for, and is estimated at $200,000-300,000. It will be joined by Planning the Attack ($150,000-250,000), With a Good Hoss under Him… ($150,000-250,000), along with other exemplary works.
[Edward Borein, Trail Boss; Estimate: $50,000-75,000]
The finest painting to come to market in decades by Edward Borein, Trail Boss, is a large watercolor, measuring 15 × 20 inches, and is considered to be his best work. It comes from a prominent single-owner collection of Boreins, and carries an estimate of $50,000-75,000. Additional historical works include E. William Gollings’ The Red Man’s Directions ($250,000-350,000); William Herbert Dunton’s The Cowpuncher ($100,0000-150,000); Frank Tenney Johnson’s Moonrise over the Mesa ($150,000-250,000); Edgar S. Paxson’s Buffalo Hunt ($60,000-90,000); and many others. An important single-owner collection of over ten works by Olaf Seltzer will also be offered.
[Victor Higgins, New Mexico Zinnias; Estimate $200,000-300,000]
Taos artists have always been a mainstay of the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction, and this year features rare works such as Victor Higgins’ New Mexico Zinnias ($200,000-300,000) and Ernest Blumenschein’s White Sun ($150,000-250,000). Additional Taos works will include a fine group of paintings by Eanger Irving Couse.
[Richard Schmid, New Preston Falls II, 1989; Estimate $100,000-150,000]
Unique to the sale is a very important collection of paintings by Richard Schmid, many of which were recently featured in the museum exhibition The Masterworks of Richard Schmid at Mark Arts in Wichita, Kansas. New Preston Falls II ($100,000-150,000), The Irish Sea ($40,000-60,000), and Nancy and Apples ($40,000-60,000) are a few of the offerings.
Browse the full digital catalog online now for Coeur d'Alene Art Auction's Fine Western & American Art sale, coming up on July 25th.
Notes for the Editor
High resolution photos available on request.
About Bidsquare
Bidsquare is a curated platform where collectors can discover and bid on rare and authentic fine art, antiques and design from leading auction houses and dealers. Bidsquare is the destination for individuals and collectors seeking exceptional, one-of-a-kind pieces, with new, unique property added every day. Visit http://www.bidsquare.com to view all auctions.
Tags
Bidsquare, Western Art, American Art, Coeur d'Alene Art Auction, Henry Farny, Thomas Moran, Edward Curtis, Charles M. Russell, Edward Borein, Victor Higgins, Richard Schmid, Taos Artists
For more information, please contact:
Diana Arand
dianaarand@bidsquare.com
Diana Arand
Bidsquare
+1 800-657-0092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter