Introducing ‘Glow’ by New Phase Blends: the Cutting-Edge Acne Solution with Salicylic Acid & Hemp Extract

New Phase Blends

The revolutionary new product completely stops acne in its tracks, with results being seen in as little as 24 hours.

We are getting so many excited reviews and testimonials from our customers...” — Dale Hewett, Owner and CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Phase Blends is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Glow, a powerful anti-acne cream that combines salicylic acid and hemp extract. Renowned for its high quality online CBD products, the company uses organic, plant-derived ingredients, is GMP certified, and backs all of its products with a certificate of analysis to verify its quality and consistency.

New Phase Blends owner and CEO Dale Hewett says that the initial response to Glow has been overwhelming.

“We are getting so many excited reviews and testimonials from our customers,” says Hewett. “There are so many acne products out there that just don’t work. Glow is undoubtedly the most effective cream available, and best of all, it starts to work within the first 24 hours.”

Hewett explains that salicylic acid alone is a well-known acne treatment that helps unclog the skin’s pores, but when combined with hemp oil, the results are astounding.

“Hemp oil has anti-inflammatory effects that help reduce the redness and swelling associated with breakouts, whiteheads, or acne,” he adds. “While the salicylic acid penetrates deep into the pores to unclog them, the hemp reduces inflammation of the clogged pores. It’s a powerful combination!”

The addition of hemp oil also helps add moisture back into the skin, which is an added bonus for those who suffer from dry skin after using salicylic acid.

To find out more about this exciting new product, visit the New Phase Blends website.

About the Company

New Phase Blends was founded by Dale Hewett, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2014 while serving on active duty in the US Army. As a result of his multiple surgeries, Hewett went on a mission to discover alternate remedies to some of the harsher medications that many people are subjected to, and New Phase Blends was born.

The company’s goal is to produce genuine, quality products for those who are suffering and in pain. Products are organic, with no artificial colors or flavors, and non-psychoactive. Additionally, the production facility has been awarded GMP certification for its high standards, and offers a 100% money-back guarantee on all its products.