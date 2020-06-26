Catawba Correctional Center Offender Escape

State correctional and local law enforcement officers from Newton and the Catawba Sheriff’s Office are seeking Catawba Correctional Center, minimum custody offender Juan McDonald (#1132541), who was reported missing from the facility June 25. McDonald was last seen in the yard at approximately 9 p.m.

McDonald is 35-years-old, 5-foot-10, thinly built at 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is from Hickory and was serving a sentence for speeding to elude arrest. He was convicted on October 29, 2018 and admitted to prison on November 22, 2019. He was scheduled for release November 6, 2020.

If you see McDonald, please call local law enforcement, dial 911 or contact Catawba Correctional Center at 828-466-5521.

# # #