Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,516 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI                           

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 @ 0029 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: MEMORIAL DRIVE LYNDONVILLE, VT

VIOLATION:

              POSSESSION OF COCAINE

              CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

 

ACCUSED: KEVIN REYNOLDS                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 6/26/2020 at 0029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, and an officer from the Lyndonville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive in Lyndonville for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Kevin Reynolds, to have an active warrant for his arrest, as well as to be in possession of cocaine.

 

              Reynolds was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Reynolds was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 10/5/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge. Reynolds was held at NERCC (St. Johnsbury) for lack of bail on his outstanding warrant, as well as issued numerous Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2020 @ 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: On Warrant - NERCC  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.