St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

CASE#: 20A403114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 @ 0029 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: MEMORIAL DRIVE LYNDONVILLE, VT

VIOLATION:

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

ACCUSED: KEVIN REYNOLDS

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/26/2020 at 0029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, and an officer from the Lyndonville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive in Lyndonville for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Kevin Reynolds, to have an active warrant for his arrest, as well as to be in possession of cocaine.

Reynolds was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Reynolds was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 10/5/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge. Reynolds was held at NERCC (St. Johnsbury) for lack of bail on his outstanding warrant, as well as issued numerous Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2020 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: On Warrant - NERCC

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov