St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2020 @ 0029 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: MEMORIAL DRIVE LYNDONVILLE, VT
VIOLATION:
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
ACCUSED: KEVIN REYNOLDS
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/26/2020 at 0029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, and an officer from the Lyndonville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive in Lyndonville for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Kevin Reynolds, to have an active warrant for his arrest, as well as to be in possession of cocaine.
Reynolds was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Reynolds was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on 10/5/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge. Reynolds was held at NERCC (St. Johnsbury) for lack of bail on his outstanding warrant, as well as issued numerous Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: On Warrant - NERCC
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov