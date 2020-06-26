Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper K. Eyles                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: June 25, at 2040 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Patricia A Blaise                                                 

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen reporting a vehicle that was all over the road and nearly struck a tractor trailer head on.  The concerned citizen stated that she followed the vehicle to a residence on Blue Sky Avenue in the Town of Windsor (Windsor County) Vermont. 

 

Vermont State Police arrived at the above location and determined that 56-year-old Patricia A Blaise had been drinking.  Blaise was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing.

 

Blaise was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.  

 

 *Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov

 

 

