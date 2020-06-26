Westminster Barracks/ DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper K. Eyles
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 25, at 2040 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Patricia A Blaise
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen reporting a vehicle that was all over the road and nearly struck a tractor trailer head on. The concerned citizen stated that she followed the vehicle to a residence on Blue Sky Avenue in the Town of Windsor (Windsor County) Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived at the above location and determined that 56-year-old Patricia A Blaise had been drinking. Blaise was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing.
Blaise was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kali Eyles
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600