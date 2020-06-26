Joie Tavernise and Leah Chavie Take a Few Moments to Discuss Technology in the Beauty World with Candice Georgiadis
Joie Tavernise, founder and owner of JTAV Clinical Skincare. Leah Chavie, Chicago-based licensed esthetician and massage therapist
The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing?
What sets JTAV Clinical Skincare apart is our method of layering modalities with less downtime. I am always researching what the latest and greatest technology is, in order to offer this to our employees, but I have found that rather than constantly introducing new technology it actually proves better results if you find a way to layer these existing technologies so that they all work together to treat different concerns and layers of the skin.
Conversely, one must never forget how important the fundamentals are. As estheticians our hands are our more valuable asset. Learning how to properly use your hands as tools will yield excellent results. I also always encourage learning about products and their ingredients, because this is also the foundation to excellent results.
Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
Looking into having a consultation, learning about what the treatment is. 30 different machines but it’s all the same things. As consumers are very savvy to what’s available — they are always asking about different machines that have different names
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Staying on the forefront of what’s new
Attending educational seminars
Always evolving, having more result driven treatments with less downtime
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry?
Education is key and we want to make sure that our team is always having continuous education. Sometimes I am concerned about the level of training that estheticians are committing themselves to. As the field is always changing and growing, it is imperative to seek out ways to educate yourself. One more thing that concerns me is the idea of instant gratification. To truly see results, a client needs to commit to a long-term trusting relationship with their esthetician. While it is true that you will see results after one treatment, the real results come with continuous treatments. The full interview is available here.
The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?
I love combination therapy. I like to mix the HydraFacial with the Vivace radio frequency, micro-needling, and stem-cell therapy. I call it “Hydraneedling.” I love anything that stimulates collagen!
Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
No, I say try treatments that induce your own body’s healing components as opposed to chemicals. Micro-needling is excellent for collagen stimulation and product penetration.
I am also loving the Plasma Pen right now to induce an injury in an area that needs improvement or correction. Through controlled heat and topical injury, this amazing treatment helps turn back the clock!
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
I love HydraFacial, Venus Viva and Vivace with stem-cell therapy. As I get older, I feel like less is more with my products and I focus more on anti-aging treatments that stimulate collagen.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
To make sure everyone including estheticians are properly and trained in all aspects of skincare and sanitation.
Women want to feel beautiful and confident inside and out so it’s important to empower them through learning and education. I get concerned about chemicals, over-exfoliation, misinformation, and just using too much of everything! I appreciate moderation. I believe that sometimes less is more. I would like for consumers to really understand what they are using and why. Complete reading the interview here.
