St. Albans Barracks DUI/DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 20A202707

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2020 at 1914 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATON: Richford , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and DLS

ACCUSED: Bryan Baxter

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

 

VICTIM:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/25/2020 at approximately 1814 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a conditions violation  in the town of Richford. The subsequent investigation yielded that Bryan Baxter had committed the offense of Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance, and driving with a suspended license.

Baxter was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing, and then cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on August 3rd ,2020 for Driving under the influence and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

