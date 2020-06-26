St. Albans Barracks DUI/DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 20A202707
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2020 at 1914 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATON: Richford , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance and DLS
ACCUSED: Bryan Baxter
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/25/2020 at approximately 1814 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a conditions violation in the town of Richford. The subsequent investigation yielded that Bryan Baxter had committed the offense of Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance, and driving with a suspended license.
Baxter was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing, and then cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on August 3rd ,2020 for Driving under the influence and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No