The Bodhi Mantra, a New "blue" Vinyl LP from Howard Givens and Craig Padilla, Now Available from Spotted Peccary Music

Using pure organic tones within their many analog, digital, and modular synthesizers, Howard Givens and Craig Padilla have created hypnotic and meditative music to stir the heart, embrace the soul, and free the mind. Howard Givens of Spotted Peccary Music, releases new vinyl album - The Bodhi Mantra - with Craig Padilla. Craig Padilla collaborating with Howard Givens on their new vinyl and digital release, The Bodhi Mantra

Synthesizer bliss and harmonic music arrive with The Bodhi Mantra, a meditative music release pulsing with sound and the good vibes of collaboration.

I believe that this whole 'conversation' of music is complete when the listener then becomes involved, creating their own vision, their own experience with the music.” — Howard Givens

PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- That sense of déjà vu you may be feeling is there for good reason, signaling yet another sublime collaboration between Howard Givens and Craig Padilla, (their third) and this time there is a stunning blue vinyl LP to show for it. A complement to any collection, The Bodhi Mantra is a formative work of deeply immersive music -- harmonic, somewhat melodic, and occasionally rhythmic -- that shares the idea of an individual looking within one’s identity to recognize the power of the soul - the true self, and to continuously reach above and beyond the limitations that we have come to believe in, recognizing the greatness of that existence.The album is available now on Spotted Peccary Music in vinyl LP disc format, and also in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The LP is a factory-sealed deluxe 140 gram 12" vinyl record of THE BODHI MANTRA, pressed on teal and blue splatter-colored vinyl with premium polylined sleeve, and color insert with liner notes about the music and its inspiration. Myriad consumer sales and streaming links to Spotify, Apple, Amazon, iTunes, Tidal, Deezer and more are available at this link: https://orcd.co/thebodhimantra With this third collaboration, Givens and Padilla continue a musical journey that follows the concepts introduced in their previous album, Being of Light (2017). Created together in studio last Fall 2019, the duo embrace pure organic tones within their many analog, digital, and modular synthesizers; with intention, this duo has created hypnotic and meditative music to stir the heart, embrace the soul, and free the mind; music that is based on their appreciation of experiencing the perception of consciousness. Delicate, breath-like pulses set an intention of mindful solemnity, punctuated by moments of fulfillment and enlightenment, and underlining discovery of the ultimate relationship with the one true self.The music, the method and the message, are intertwined, in a way, according to Padilla. “Howard and I continue to grow as a musical duo every time we create music, both solo and as a duo. This new album evolved from our personal journey of music, which is based on our appreciation of the way we have been experiencing the perception of consciousness. This is The Bodhi Mantra. Bodhi is a Sanskrit word translated as 'enlightenment' or 'awakening' which relates to a Buddhist concept, wherein Bodhi is synonymous with the state of nirvana, being freed from hate, greed and ego. The Mantra is the musical expression of this serene offering. We represented this idea in the music by making it sound warm and peaceful; hypnotic and uplifting.”Givens, who is a founder and co-owner of Spotted Peccary Music, shares “There’s a powerful experience that comes from the synergy of working together especially when those moments of an unspoken, mutual tapping into a stream-of-consciousness flow happens. That’s when the magic really happens, at least from my perspective. I believe that this whole “conversation” of music is complete when the listener then becomes involved, creating their own vision, their own experience with the music. So ultimately it’s the goal of my work, with audio, composition, visual art, etc. and the goal of Spotted Peccary Music, to create and present as transparent an expression of the art form as possible, hopefully inviting a deepening space for the listener to participate in.”The Bodhi Mantra was mastered by Howard Givens, and the vinyl format arrives inside an exquisite package designed by Daniel Pipitone, with a richly printed jacket and sleeve combination.Spotted Peccary Music, a Portland-based label, also launched its popular annual Summer Sale on Bandcamp today, which includes The Bodhi Mantra, offering its catalog at 25% off with the code “summer25”. ( https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/the-bodhi-mantra Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests; Howard Givens and Craig Padilla are available for interviews. Please e-mail: beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:1. Prana (13:01)2. Serenity, The Peaceful Place (09:29)3. Leaving Behind the Now (18:50)About Howard GivensFor over 30 years, ambient electronic artist and Producer HOWARD GIVENS has been crafting electronic music and sound spaces in search of an authentic, organic, tangible expression of an intangible origin of sound. For him, the art of music, live or recorded, is all about an intention to convey the listener to another state of experience. In addition to working on his own projects, Givens is the founding owner of the Spotted Peccary Music label. His influence as producer and creative director for nearly 100 albums has had a deep impact on the shape of the ambient electronic genre for the past three decades. http://www.howardgivens.com About Craig PadillaCRAIG PADILLA has been composing and performing electronic space music inspired by Klaus Schulze, Vangelis and Tangerine Dream for more than 20 years. Never letting technology overcome the humanity in his compositions, he creates electronic music that is rooted in tradition while still sounding new, interesting and fresh. With more than 40 releases over the course of his prolific and award-winning career, Craig has proven to be a driving force in the current electronic music scene. Craig has always endeavored to create engaging musical landscapes as experiences to be treasured and played indefinitely. https://craigpadilla.bandcamp.com/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/the-bodhi-mantra/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3FflulKr04XUtAd74dcjsl

