State Route 140 in Humboldt County Closed Following Mudslide

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Sections of State Route 140 in Humboldt County remain closed as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes miles of mud washed over the highway by a thunderstorm.

The highway was closed from mile marker 70 near Denio to the Nevada/Oregon state line after a Wednesday evening thunderstorm washed mud and rock onto approximately three miles of the highway, with mud up to eight feet deep in some areas. Multiple NDOT maintenance crews are currently clearing the highway with loaders and backhoes. While no permanent highway damage has yet been found, further excavation may reveal the need for future road repairs.

The highway will remain closed until all mud and debris can be removed and it is determined to be safe.

Drivers can log onto nvroads.com or dial 511 before driving for state highway updates.

During summer thunderstorms, NDOT reminds motorists of the increased potential of mudslides and water on the roadway. Drivers are reminded to always drive safely and watch the road ahead.