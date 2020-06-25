I-190 EXIT 1B NORTHBOUND TO EASTBOUND ON RAMP CLOSING

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, 605.394.1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the I-190 Exit 1B eastbound on ramp will temporarily close on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

The contractor will be doing concrete pavement repairs on the ramp and driving lane of Interstate 90.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on I-190.

The on ramp is expected to re-open on Monday, June 29.

The overall completion date of this project is Sept. 18, 2020.

Tru-Form Construction of Rapid City, SD is the prime contractor on this $831,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

