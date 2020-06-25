Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure I-45 Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – The upcoming July 4th weekend will see many motorists taking to the road. As such there will be a lane closure restriction* in place beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, July 3 through 5 a.m. July 6.

In order to move forward with several maintenance and construction projects there will be several total closures taking place this weekend including two in southeast Houston.

These closures will take place beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 through 5 a.m. Monday June 29.

The I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound mainlanes at Broadway/Park Place will close from 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 29 for maintenance repairs.

Motorists will take the Broadway exit on to the frontage road and re-enter I-45 northbound mainlanes at the Broadway St. entrance ramp.

There will also be several closures at the I-610 East Loop and SH 225 for maintenance repairs at the Houston Ship Channel.

The I-610 East Loop northbound mainlanes at SH 225 will close from 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 29.

Motorists will proceed northbound on I-610 to SH 225 westbound and exit at Broadway St. U-turn at Broadway St. to re-enter the SH 225 eastbound mainlanes to I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound to I-610 northbound.

Motorists coming from west of I-45 take I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound to I-610 northbound.

The I-610 Lawndale Ave. northbound exit ramp and Manchester entrance ramp will also be closed.

The SH 225 westbound mainlanes at I-610 will also close.

Motorists will proceed westbound on SH 225 westbound to I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound to I-610 southbound back to SH 225 westbound.

The SH 225 westbound and eastbound direct connectors to I-610 northbound will also be closed.

Motorists traveling westbound on SH 225 will take I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound to I-610 northbound.

Motorists traveling eastbound on SH 225 will take I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound to I-610 northbound.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

