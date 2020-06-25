Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,507 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT              

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B302057

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                        

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 9, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 1.) Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Dalton T. Smith

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 25th, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motorcyclist performing a wheelie through a heavily trafficked intersection on VT RT 9, in the Town of Bennington, VT.  The operator was identified as Dalton T. Smith. Smith was cited to appear in Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 10th , 2020 at 0815 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.