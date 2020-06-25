Shaftsbury Barracks // Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302057

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 9, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 1.) Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Dalton T. Smith

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25th, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motorcyclist performing a wheelie through a heavily trafficked intersection on VT RT 9, in the Town of Bennington, VT. The operator was identified as Dalton T. Smith. Smith was cited to appear in Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 10th , 2020 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262