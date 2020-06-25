Shaftsbury Barracks // Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302057
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 9, Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: 1.) Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Dalton T. Smith
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25th, 2020 at approximately 1607 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motorcyclist performing a wheelie through a heavily trafficked intersection on VT RT 9, in the Town of Bennington, VT. The operator was identified as Dalton T. Smith. Smith was cited to appear in Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 10th , 2020 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262