Construction on ND 200 near Hensler to begin next Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, July 1st, milling and paving will be taking place on ND 200, beginning two miles east of Leeland Olds Station and ending at the Washburn Airport.

During the Project

Flaggers and a pilot car will be present to direct traffic through the work zone

Traffic speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.