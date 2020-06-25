Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 91 paving project complete (June 25, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – After several false starts last season, the two-year paving project on Highway 91 from Adrian to Russell is complete as originally planned.

The construction project that began in 2019 included bridge replacements and rural box culvert construction, resurfacing, and sidewalk and driveway improvements in Adrian and Lake Wilson  as well as additional lighting at rural intersections.

This 45 mile-long construction job completes Highway 91 projects planned in both MnDOT District 7 – Mankato (Nobles County) and MnDOT District 8 – Willmar (Murray and Lyon County). More information on the Highway 91 projects can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy91/ and www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy91

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

Hwy 91 paving project complete (June 25, 2020)

