RS Components launches new season of The DesignSpark Podcast tackling technology with a comedy twist
Professor Lucy Rogers teams up with comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine in new series that pairs tech education and entertainmentFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Components (RS), a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has released a new series of its popular ‘DesignSpark Podcast’ which explores some of the hottest topics in technology through a mix of fun facts, exuberant stand-up, outlandish sketches and foot-tapping songs. The podcast offers educational information on each technology topic, with an entertaining comedy angle.
The new weekly podcast is co-hosted by technology expert Professor Lucy Rogers PhD – former judge on BBC’s Robot Wars and a DesignSpark blogger – alongside award-winning comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine.
Created in collaboration with ‘Why Did The Chicken?’, RS Components will release a new episode or bonus episode of The DesignSpark Podcast weekly through August 17th. The first episode, “Space Tourism” and its “expansion pack” are already available online and future episodes will focus on subjects like smart homes, food technology, biometrics, quantum computing and climate engineering.
The DesignSpark Podcast is available via the DesignSpark website or to subscribe and stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Luminary, Player FM and YouTube.
“We’re delighted to have The DesignSpark Podcast back for a third series. There is such a great chemistry between Lucy, Bec and Harriet as hosts. They really help to bring complex topics to life in an entertaining way thanks to their unique blend of comedy and technology,” said Robbie Dunion, DesignSpark outreach manager at RS Components.
About RS Components
RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we ship more than 50,000 parcels a day.
We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.
Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2019 reported revenue of £1.88 billion. Electrocomponents has six operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.
