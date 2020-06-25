Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,475 in the last 365 days.

Financial regulators modify Volcker rule

June 25, 2020

Financial regulators modify Volcker rule

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Commodity Futures Trading Commission
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
  • Securities and Exchange Commission

For release at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Five federal regulatory agencies today finalized a rule modifying the Volcker rule's prohibition on banking entities investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity fundsâ€”known as covered funds. The final rule is broadly similar to the proposed rule from January.

The Volcker rule generally prohibits banking entities from engaging in proprietary trading and from acquiring or retaining ownership interests in, sponsoring, or having certain relationships with a hedge fund or private equity fund.

Like the proposal, the final rule modifies three areas of the rule by:

  • Streamlining the covered funds portion of rule;
  • Addressing the extraterritorial treatment of certain foreign funds; and
  • Permitting banking entities to offer financial services and engage in other activities that do not raise concerns that the Volcker rule was intended to address.

The rule will be effective on October 1.

You just read:

Financial regulators modify Volcker rule

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.