I-10 East Freeway to Be Closed in Both Directions Between I-45 AND I-69 in Downtown Houston this Weekend

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound and westbound mainlanes between I-45 and I-69 this weekend to hang bridge beams for the reconstruction of the Elysian Viaduct Bridge north of Downtown Houston.

Starting Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m., crews will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound and westbound mainlanes between I-45 and I-69. The I-10 East Freeway mainlanes will reopen on Monday, June 29 at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-10 East Freeway will be detoured to I-45 southbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound. Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 East Freeway will be detoured to I-69 southbound to I-45 northbound to I-10 westbound.

There will be additional closures associated with the Elysian Viaduct project this weekend including multiple entrance and exit ramps. These can be found at http://traffic.houstontranstar.org/construction/. Further, there is a separate project that will have the I-10 East Freeway westbound mainlanes at Waco Street closed during the same time.

Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. It is strongly advised to seek an alternate route during this closure and #knowbeforeyougo before getting on the road this weekend.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and increase the structural integrity to current design standards. The project also calls for the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by late 2020.

For additional scheduled lane closures related to this project go to www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.