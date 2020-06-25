Major Weekend Closure I-610 WEST LOOP at I-69 Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway in both directions (northbound and southbound) beginning Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 29 at 5 a.m. Traffic will detoured to the frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes after the closure location.

Also, the I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest and the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector to I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed during construction beginning Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 29 at 5 a.m.

Crews will continue work on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.